Deploy Spacedrive in one click installation.
Open-source file manager that unifies your files across local drives, external storage, and cloud into one searchable library.
Choose a VPS plan for Spacedrive
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Spacedrive
Spacedrive is a virtual distributed filesystem (VDFS) that creates a single, intelligent catalog of all your files â€” regardless of where they live. Local drives, external storage, and cloud services are unified into one searchable database with tagging, metadata filters, duplicate detection, and thumbnail generation. Unlike traditional file explorers, Spacedrive treats your entire digital library as structured data you can query and organize at scale.
Self-hosting the Spacedrive server on your own VPS gives you a permanent, always-on hub for your file organization system with built-in admin authentication â€” without uploading your data to any third-party cloud.
Key features of Spacedrive
Unified file library
Indexes files across local drives, external storage, and cloud locations into one searchable database â€” no more hunting across multiple places.
Intelligent tagging
Organize files with custom tags and metadata filters so you can find exactly what you need regardless of where it is stored.
Duplicate detection
Automatically identifies duplicate files across your library, helping you reclaim storage and keep your collection clean.
Media previews
Generates thumbnails and previews for photos and videos so you can browse your library visually without opening individual files.
Peer-to-peer sync
Synchronizes your organized library across multiple devices so your tags, collections, and metadata are always up to date everywhere.
Why run Spacedrive on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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