SoulSync is an intelligent music management platform that connects your streaming accounts â€” Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, and Deezer â€” to your self-hosted music library. It automatically mirrors playlists, monitors artists for new releases, enriches metadata through ten parallel background workers, and organizes downloaded files using your preferred naming conventions.

Unlike passive media servers, SoulSync actively manages your collection: it generates personalized discovery playlists, syncs listening history, and integrates with Plex, Jellyfin, or Navidrome to keep your local library in step with your streaming tastes. Self-hosting keeps your listening data private and your collection fully under your control.