Deploy SoulSync in one-click installation.
Automated music discovery and collection management platform that bridges streaming services to your self-hosted library.
Choose a VPS plan for SoulSync
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SoulSync
SoulSync is an intelligent music management platform that connects your streaming accounts â€” Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, and Deezer â€” to your self-hosted music library. It automatically mirrors playlists, monitors artists for new releases, enriches metadata through ten parallel background workers, and organizes downloaded files using your preferred naming conventions.
Unlike passive media servers, SoulSync actively manages your collection: it generates personalized discovery playlists, syncs listening history, and integrates with Plex, Jellyfin, or Navidrome to keep your local library in step with your streaming tastes. Self-hosting keeps your listening data private and your collection fully under your control.
Key features of SoulSync
Streaming service sync
Mirror playlists from Spotify, Tidal, Qobuz, and Deezer directly to your local music library with automatic updates.
Artist release monitoring
Track favourite artists and automatically download new releases as soon as they appear on connected streaming platforms.
Metadata enrichment
Ten parallel background workers pull artwork, lyrics, and tags from MusicBrainz, Spotify, Genius, and LRClib to keep your collection well-organized.
Media server integration
Connect to Plex, Jellyfin, or Navidrome so your local library stays in sync with your streaming history and playlists.
Discovery playlists
Generate personalized playlists â€” Release Radar, Discovery Weekly, and decade or genre mixes â€” based on your listening habits.
Why run SoulSync on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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