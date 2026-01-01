Deploy SiYuan in one click installation.
Privacy-first personal knowledge management system with block-level editing, two-way linking, and spaced repetition.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SiYuan
SiYuan is a privacy-first, self-hosted personal knowledge management system with over 41,000 GitHub stars. It combines a block-level WYSIWYG Markdown editor with two-way linking, SQL query embedding, and a flashcard spaced repetition system â€” making it a compelling alternative to Notion, Obsidian, and Roam Research for users who demand full data ownership.
Self-hosting SiYuan on your VPS means your notes, documents, and knowledge graphs never leave your own server. With AI writing assistance via OpenAI, PDF annotation, web clipping, and a community plugin marketplace, SiYuan delivers a modern, feature-rich experience with zero cloud dependency.
Key features of SiYuan
Block-Level Editing
Every paragraph, heading, and list item is a referenceable block, enabling fine-grained linking and precise knowledge graph construction.
Two-Way Linking
Bidirectional references and backlinks connect ideas across documents, helping you surface relationships as your knowledge base grows.
Spaced Repetition
Built-in flashcard system applies spaced repetition algorithms to any block, turning your notes into an active learning tool.
SQL Query Embedding
Embed live SQL queries inside documents to dynamically aggregate and display data from across your entire knowledge base.
Plugin Marketplace
Community-built plugins and themes extend SiYuan with additional workflows, integrations, and visual customizations without modifying core files.
Why run SiYuan on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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