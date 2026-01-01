Deploy Shiori in one click installation.
Self-hosted bookmark manager that automatically archives web pages offline so saved content remains accessible even if the original disappears.
Choose a VPS plan for Shiori
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Shiori
Shiori is a self-hosted bookmark manager written in Go and designed as a privacy-focused alternative to Pocket and Instapaper. It saves web pages as offline archives â€” so your bookmarks remain readable even when sources go offline, behind paywalls, or disappear entirely. With over 9,000 GitHub stars, it has become a go-to choice for researchers, developers, and privacy-conscious readers building personal knowledge bases.
Self-hosting Shiori on your VPS keeps reading lists and archived content completely private, with no third-party tracking or data collection. Unlike free-tier cloud services that impose storage and retention limits, VPS hosting gives you unlimited capacity and full control over your archive.
Key features of Shiori
Offline Page Archiving
Saves a local copy of every bookmarked page so content remains readable even if the original URL goes offline or behind a paywall.
Full-Text Search
Searches across all bookmarks and archived page content, making it fast to find specific information across thousands of saved pages.
Browser Extensions
One-click bookmark saving from Chrome and Firefox without leaving the current page, with the archive created automatically in the background.
Pocket Import
Migrates existing Pocket libraries in Netscape Bookmark format, preserving tags and making the transition to self-hosted archiving seamless.
REST API and CLI
Full REST API and command-line interface enable integration with automation scripts and custom tools beyond the web interface.
Why run Shiori on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.