Deploy SFTPGo in one click installation.
Full-featured, event-driven file transfer server supporting SFTP, FTP, WebDAV, and HTTP with a built-in web administration interface.
Choose a VPS plan for SFTPGo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SFTPGo
SFTPGo is a fully featured, open-source file transfer server built around an event-driven architecture. It supports multiple protocols from a single deployment â€” SFTP, FTPS, WebDAV, and HTTP/HTTPS â€” alongside multiple storage backends including local filesystems, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Azure Blob Storage. A built-in WebAdmin interface gives administrators complete control over users, groups, quotas, and access policies, while a WebClient interface lets end users manage their own files directly in a browser without any additional software.
Self-hosting SFTPGo on your own VPS keeps file transfer infrastructure under your control. You set the retention policies, access rules, and storage backends â€” with no per-user fees, no usage caps, and no data leaving your infrastructure.
Key features of SFTPGo
Multi-protocol support
SFTP, FTPS, WebDAV, and HTTP/HTTPS all served from a single server, so clients connecting with any standard protocol are supported without extra deployments.
Web administration
Full browser-based WebAdmin interface for managing users, groups, folders, quotas, and event rules without any command-line access.
Multiple storage backends
Connect to local storage, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Azure Blob Storage, or remote SFTP servers and present them as a unified directory tree to users.
Event-driven automation
Define rules that trigger webhooks, email notifications, or custom scripts on file events like uploads, downloads, or deletions.
Per-user quotas
Enforce independent storage and bandwidth limits per user or per folder to prevent any single account from consuming excessive resources.
Two-factor authentication
TOTP-based 2FA for both admin and end-user accounts adds a critical layer of protection against unauthorized access.
Why run SFTPGo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.