Whistleblowing channel

Reports on breaches may be submitted by Hostinger International Ltd. (the company) current and former employees or persons related to the company by contractual relations (consultancy, contractual, traineeship, apprenticeship, volunteering or other).

Notices must be provided through this internal channel in order to protect the public interest.

The information provided for purposes of purely personal interest will not be treated as a report. Customer complaints on the provision of services and / or reports of abuse by third parties will also not be considered as a notice. The latter may be provided by logging in to your account or by sending appropriate email reports by email abuse@hostinger.com or by filling out the form on the website.

Reports intended to protect the public interest and which meet the criteria set out in the directive (eu) 2019/1937 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 23 October 2019 on the protection of persons who report breaches of Union law (the directive) may be submitted by completing the breach report form provided below. Please note that the report submitted must comply with the requirements set out in the directive and relevant laws of the Republic of Cyprus. The received report will be dealt in accordance with the specified normative legal acts and the procedure established by the company. The assessment of the information provided in the report shall be performed by a competent person appointed by the company, which examines the submitted information and informs the person who submitted the information about the breach in accordance with the procedure and terms established by legal acts.