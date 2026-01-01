Give your content its own home with a .page domain
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Why a .page domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .page domain
What is a .page domain?
.page is a generic top-level domain for websites, often used for one-page sites, portfolios, and landing pages. It is open to general registration, but .page names must use HTTPS to work in browsers.
Who is a .page domain for?
A .page domain works well for portfolios, personal websites, landing pages, and project showcases that need a clean, focused web address. It suits creators, freelancers, and businesses building a simple online presence.
Why choose a .page domain?
A .page domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance, supporting easier recognition and a more consistent brand across web pages, emails, and marketing materials as your business grows.
Domain information for .page
TLD
.page
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.pro
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.page domain FAQs
What does a .page domain mean?
.page is a generic top-level domain, so it does not point to one specific country or industry. It’s often used for webpages, portfolios, publishers, and landing pages.
Is a .page domain trusted?
Yes. .page is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domain extensions. Trust also depends on the site itself, not the ending.
Is a .page a good domain?
Yes, if you want a name that clearly fits a website, page, or content hub. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the suffix.
Should I choose a .page domain or .com domain?
Choose .page if you want a name that matches a site, portfolio, or project and the .com version is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .page domain?
Anyone can register a .page domain. There are no location or industry requirements, so individuals, businesses, and organizations are all eligible.
Are there restrictions on .page domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must be valid, cannot use reserved registry terms, and must follow DNS formatting rules such as allowed characters and length limits.
How much does a .page domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .page domain costs £9.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £12.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.