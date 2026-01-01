Share your best films with a .mov domain
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Why a .mov domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .mov domain
What is a .mov domain?
.mov is a generic top-level domain with no special registration restrictions. It’s best suited for short, brandable names or video-related projects, and is managed under ICANN’s registry system.
Who is a .mov domain for?
A .mov domain works well for video creators, film projects, editing portfolios, and media businesses that want a clear, memorable web address. It suits showreels, production sites, and creative work.
Why choose a .mov domain?
A .mov domain helps make your website’s purpose clear at a glance and gives your brand a concise, memorable web address. It can support consistent use across site pages, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.
Domain information for .mov
TLD
.mov
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.mov domain FAQs
What does a .mov domain mean?
A .mov domain is a generic top-level domain, or gTLD. It’s commonly associated with video or motion content, but today it can be used for many kinds of sites.
Is a .mov domain trusted?
Yes. .mov is a valid TLD in the DNS root zone, and it is delegated by IANA to Charleston Road Registry Inc. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Is a .mov a good domain?
Yes, if your site is related to video, motion, or a brand name that fits the extension. Search engines treat .mov like other TLDs; content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .mov domain or .com domain?
Choose .mov if you want a niche name that matches a video-focused idea and may be easier to find. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience and wider recall.
Who can register a .mov domain?
Anyone can register a .mov domain. There is no public eligibility restriction tied to a country, industry, or organization type.
Are there restrictions on .mov domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. Names must follow registry and DNS rules, and some names may be reserved or unavailable if already registered.
How much does a .mov domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .mov domain costs £9.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £11.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.