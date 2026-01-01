Build your legal practice with a .esq domain

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.esq

Why a .esq domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .esq domain

What is a .esq domain?

.esq is a generic gTLD for legal professionals and law firms, with no public eligibility limits. It was originally intended for lawyers and legal practices, and is operated by Charleston Road Registry.

Who is a .esq domain for?

A .esq domain works well for attorneys, law firms, legal consultants, and bar-certified professionals who want a clear, credible online identity. It’s a strong fit for legal practices of any size.

Why choose a .esq domain?

A .esq domain helps visitors quickly understand your site’s purpose and gives your brand a clear, professional identity. It can support easier recognition across web addresses, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .esq

TLD
.esq
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.esq domain FAQs

A .esq domain is a generic top-level domain, so it doesn’t tie you to one country or industry. Today it is usually read as a short, distinctive name for branding or a specific project.
Yes. .esq is a valid, delegated TLD in the DNS root zone, with registry data listed by IANA. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines when set up correctly.
Yes, if you want a short, memorable name that fits your brand or niche. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .esq if you want a more specific or available name for a project, brand, or campaign. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension and you want the broadest recognition.
Anyone can register a .esq domain. It is an open generic TLD, so there is no public eligibility rule that limits it to a certain country or group.
Yes, standard domain-name rules apply. The name must be valid in the DNS, and some names may be reserved by the registry or blocked from registration.
At Hostinger, a .esq domain costs £19.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £21.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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