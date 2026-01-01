Grow your channel with a .channel domain
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Why a .channel domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .channel domain
What is a .channel domain?
.channel is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) with no public eligibility restrictions; it’s intended for flexible, modern use by channels, creators, media projects, and brands. ([icann.org](https://www.icann.org/en/about/agreements/registries/channel?utm_source=openai))
Who is a .channel domain for?
A .channel domain works well for video creators, live streamers, media teams, and online educators who want a clear, content-focused web address. It suits personal channels, community hubs, and growing digital brands.
Why choose a .channel domain?
A .channel domain helps visitors recognize your site quickly and gives your brand a clear, focused identity. It supports consistent use across web addresses, email, and marketing, making it easier to manage as your online presence grows.
Domain information for .channel
TLD
.channel
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.icu
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.xyz
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.pro
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.cloud
Let clients know you do business in the .cloud.
.channel domain FAQs
What does a .channel domain mean?
A .channel domain usually suggests a media channel, video channel, or branded content hub. It was created as a generic top-level domain, and today it is often used for streaming, publishing, or creator-focused sites.
Is a .channel domain trusted?
Yes. .channel is a valid top-level domain listed in the IANA root zone, which is the authoritative record for Internet TLDs. It works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.
Is a .channel a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about video, publishing, or a specific channel name. Search engines treat .channel the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .channel domain or .com domain?
Choose .channel if you want the address to match a media or creator brand, especially when the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Who can register a .channel domain?
Anyone can register a .channel domain. It is an open extension with no public eligibility limit, so there is no need to belong to a specific industry or country.
Are there restrictions on .channel domains?
Standard domain rules still apply, so the name must use allowed characters and meet registry length limits. Reserved or premium names may be unavailable, but there are no special use requirements.
How much does a .channel domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .channel domain costs £9.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £12.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.