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Recruitment and HR website templates

Designed for recruitment agencies, HR professionals, staffing firms, and companies hiring talent.
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Smart (recruitment firm)

Smart (recruitment firm)

Talvia (employment agency)

Talvia (employment agency)

Website templates FAQs

Recruitment and HR website templates are pre-designed layouts built for recruitment agencies and HR services. They help publish job listings, present hiring services, and connect employers with potential candidates.

Yes. You can customize website templates by changing text, images, colors, layouts, and features to match your brand and goals. You can also add or remove pages and sections whenever you want. All templates are fully editable and require no coding or design experience.

Depending on the template you choose, the editing experience may differ. Some templates are created with Hostinger Website Builder, while others are built with Hostinger Horizons.

Templates built with Hostinger Website Builder use a drag-and-drop editor with built-in AI tools that help you create content and adjust layouts quickly.

Horizons templates follow a vibe-coding approach. Instead of manually dragging and dropping elements, you describe the changes you want and chat with AI, which applies the updates for you.

Both editors are beginner-friendly, so you can simply choose the template design you like and customize it to fit your needs.

No. Hostinger website templates are designed to be beginner-friendly and require no coding skills. You can build and customize your website using visual editors and AI tools. Simply edit text, replace images, adjust layouts, and add new sections to create a professional website that fits your needs.

With Hostinger website templates, you can launch a website in minutes or hours, depending on how much customization you need.

The process may also vary depending on the editor used to create the template. Templates built with Hostinger Website Builder use a drag-and-drop editor that lets you quickly adjust every element on the page. They include pre-designed sections and AI tools that can help you generate additional content as needed. You can think of it like a Lego set with ready-made pieces that are easy to assemble.

Templates created with Hostinger AI Builder follow a vibe-coding approach. Instead of manually dragging elements, you describe the changes you want and the AI applies them for you. This allows for deeper customization and more creative freedom, though it may take slightly longer to finalize the design since the outcome depends on your prompts.

Yes, all Hostinger website templates are optimized for search engines. Your website benefits from fast loading speeds, a logical structure, and built-in on-page SEO features.

Your website will also be fully mobile-responsive. This means that no matter what device your visitors are using, your website will look great and function smoothly on desktops and smartphones.

Canâ€™t find the template you need?

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Create a website from a single prompt using the power of AI, then customize every detail with simple drag-and-drop tools.
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