Get instant help from Hostinger Agent, your AI support agent
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Why Hostinger Agent is a game changer
500+ actions and counting
85% success rate
At your service, instantly
Saving money to save you money
Join millions of happy customers
Hostinger Agent understood my concern quickly and provided clear, step-by-step guidance that solved my issue without any confusion.
Hostinger Agent, their AI support, is superb. I actually prefer it over talking to a person because I don't feel rushed.
Their AI assistant Hostinger Agent is VERY helpful. Rather than referring me to endless help docs, it actually does things in my account. It's like having a junior system admin on call.
Hostinger Agent FAQs
What is Hostinger Agent?
Hostinger Agent is Hostinger's AI support agent – built to manage your websites and services through a simple chat. It performs over 500 admin-level actions, from migrating websites and creating backups to managing DNS records and checking server health. Learn more about Hostinger Agent.
Which Hostinger products does Hostinger Agent support?
Hostinger Agent works across the full Hostinger ecosystem – web hosting, WordPress, VPS, Website Builder, Hostinger AI Builder, Hostinger Mail, domains, and payments. Whatever you're managing, Hostinger Agent is there to help.
Can Hostinger Agent actually make changes to my account, or does it just answer questions?
Both – but what sets Hostinger Agent apart is that it takes action. Rather than pointing you to a help doc, Hostinger Agent connects domains, updates DNS settings, installs plugins, and more, directly in your account.
Is Hostinger Agent available on mobile?
Yes. Hostinger Agent is available wherever you access Hostinger – including on mobile and even WhatsApp – so instant help is always one message away, wherever you're working from.
What happens if Hostinger Agent can't solve my issue?
Hostinger Agent handles 85% of support interactions independently. For anything outside its scope, it connects you with a human specialist so you're never left without a resolution.