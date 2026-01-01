ZeroNote is a self-hosted unified productivity app that consolidates note-taking, password management, bookmarks, and two-factor authentication codes into a single encrypted application. It uses client-side AES encryption with a zero-knowledge architecture â€” the server never sees your unencrypted data, only your device can decrypt it.

Self-hosting ZeroNote on a VPS combines four separate tools into one private, encrypted service you fully control. Offline-first SQLite storage ensures data is always available without an internet connection, smart auto-tagging keeps items organised automatically, and optional P2P or S3 sync extends availability across devices.