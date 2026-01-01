Deploy BeaverHabits with one-click installation.
Minimalist self-hosted habit tracker focused on daily check-ins and streaks, without goals or complexity.
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What you can build with BeaverHabits
BeaverHabits is a minimalist self-hosted habit tracking app inspired by the "don't break the chain" methodology. Unlike goal-oriented habit apps, BeaverHabits focuses purely on the daily check-in ritual — marking habits complete, maintaining streaks, and visualising consistency over time without the cognitive load of targets, milestones, or scores.
Self-hosting BeaverHabits on your VPS keeps your personal routine data private, with no subscription fees and no third-party sync services. The app stores all data in a local SQLite database and supports multi-user accounts, iOS PWA installation, tag filtering, daily notes, a REST API, and integrations with Home Assistant, Apple Shortcuts, and Stream Deck.
Key features of BeaverHabits
Daily check-in grid
A calendar grid for each habit shows streaks and gaps at a glance, making daily consistency easy to track and motivating to maintain.
Tag filtering
Group and filter habits by tags for focused views — see only morning routines, health habits, or any custom category.
Daily notes
Add up to 1024 characters of notes per habit per day to record context, observations, or reasons for skipping.
REST API access
Query and update habit data programmatically, enabling automation with Apple Shortcuts, Home Assistant, and Stream Deck via HabitDeck.
iOS PWA support
Install BeaverHabits as a home screen app on iPhone and iPad for a native-feeling check-in experience without an App Store download.
Why run BeaverHabits on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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