Deploy AFFiNE in one click installation.
All-in-one open-source workspace combining documents, whiteboards, and databases with AI-powered assistance.
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What you can build with AFFiNE
AFFiNE is an open-source "KnowledgeOS" that removes the barriers between documentation, visual collaboration, and data organisation. Users can write structured documents, sketch on infinite whiteboards, and maintain organised databases—all within the same workspace—without switching between separate tools for each task.
Built with a local-first, privacy-focused architecture, AFFiNE keeps your knowledge on infrastructure you control. AI assistance is integrated throughout, helping with writing, drawing, and planning across every content type. This deployment includes PostgreSQL with the pgvector extension for advanced search, Redis for real-time features, and automated database migration for reliable updates.
Key features of AFFiNE
Unified workspace
Combines docs, whiteboards, and databases in one platform so you can move between writing, sketching, and organising data without context-switching between separate apps.
Infinite canvas whiteboards
Freeform whiteboards with drawing, diagramming, and sticky note tools give teams a visual space for brainstorming and design work alongside structured documents.
AI-powered assistance
AI is integrated across all content types to help with writing, summarisation, and content generation, reducing the overhead of producing high-quality knowledge artefacts.
Structured databases
Organise information in customisable database views with filtering and querying capabilities, replacing the need for separate spreadsheet tools within the same workspace.
Real-time collaboration
Conflict-free synchronisation lets multiple team members edit documents and whiteboards simultaneously, with changes reflected instantly across all connected devices.
Why run AFFiNE on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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