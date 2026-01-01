YOURLS (Your Own URL Shortener) is a small, standalone PHP application that lets you run your own URL shortening service on your domain. Unlike commercial services, YOURLS keeps all click data and link management entirely under your control â€” no rate limits, no subscription fees, and no third-party tracking of your audience.

Beyond basic shortening, YOURLS includes built-in click tracking, referrer analytics, and a REST API for programmatic link management. An active community has built over 300 plugins covering everything from QR code generation to geolocation redirects, making YOURLS one of the most extensible self-hosted link shorteners available.