Deploy YOURLS in one-click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted PHP URL shortener with click analytics, 300+ plugins, and a REST API.
Choose a VPS plan for YOURLS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with YOURLS
YOURLS (Your Own URL Shortener) is a small, standalone PHP application that lets you run your own URL shortening service on your domain. Unlike commercial services, YOURLS keeps all click data and link management entirely under your control â€” no rate limits, no subscription fees, and no third-party tracking of your audience.
Beyond basic shortening, YOURLS includes built-in click tracking, referrer analytics, and a REST API for programmatic link management. An active community has built over 300 plugins covering everything from QR code generation to geolocation redirects, making YOURLS one of the most extensible self-hosted link shorteners available.
Key features of YOURLS
Click analytics
Track total clicks, referrers, and per-link statistics so you know exactly how each shortened URL performs over time.
Plugin ecosystem
Over 300 community plugins extend YOURLS with QR codes, geolocation redirects, link previews, and more â€” no custom development required.
REST API
Create, expand, and retrieve link stats programmatically via a built-in API, making YOURLS easy to integrate into apps and automation workflows.
Custom keywords
Assign memorable custom slugs to any link instead of random characters, giving you branded URLs like
yourdomain.com/launch.
Public or private mode
Run YOURLS as a private tool for your team or open it publicly â€” access control is a single configuration toggle.
Bookmarklet support
Install the one-click bookmarklet in any browser to shorten the current page URL without leaving your workflow.
Why run YOURLS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.