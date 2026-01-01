CommaFeed is a fast, lightweight personal RSS reader explicitly modelled on the original Google Reader UI — three-pane layout, keyboard shortcuts, instant feed marking, OPML import/export, and a focus on speed over feature bloat. It is written in Java/Quarkus, runs as a single self-contained binary, and stores everything in an embedded H2 database, so the entire deployment is one container plus one volume.

Self-hosting CommaFeed on your VPS keeps your subscriptions, read state, and starred articles on infrastructure you control rather than handed to a SaaS feed reader. Native Android and iOS apps connect directly to your instance via the API, OPML lets you migrate freely between feed readers, and the built-in scheduler refreshes feeds in the background without external workers.