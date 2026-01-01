Anki Sync Server Enhanced is a production-ready Docker image that hosts the official Anki sync protocol on your own VPS, letting you sync flashcard decks across desktop, AnkiDroid, and AnkiMobile without depending on AnkiWeb. It is built from the official Anki source and tracks every upstream release automatically.

Self-hosting keeps every card, review history, and media file under your control. Multi-user support, scheduled backups with optional S3 upload, Prometheus metrics, fail2ban, rate limiting, and a status dashboard ship in a single container — no separate database or external services required.