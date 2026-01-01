Deploy Defguard in one click installation.
Open-source zero-trust access management with native WireGuard multi-factor authentication and built-in OpenID Connect.
Choose a VPS plan for Defguard
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Defguard
Defguard is an enterprise-grade zero-trust access management platform built around WireGuard, the only solution that adds real multi-factor authentication directly to the VPN tunnel rather than wrapping a separate application gateway around it. The core component bundled in this template runs the management web interface, OpenID Connect identity provider, user enrollment, ACL configuration, and the gRPC control plane that drives remote gateways and desktop clients.
Self-hosting Defguard on your own VPS keeps user directories, hardware keys, audit logs, and OpenID signing keys entirely under your control. Add Defguard gateway nodes anywhere on your network to terminate WireGuard tunnels, while the core stays as the single source of truth for identity, devices, and access policies.
Key features of Defguard
WireGuard with MFA
Enforce TOTP, email, or hardware-key second factors directly on every WireGuard connection instead of relying on a separate access gateway.
Built-in OpenID Connect
Integrated OIDC identity provider lets Defguard issue SSO tokens for your other applications without deploying Keycloak or a third-party IdP.
Remote user enrollment
Onboard new users with a guided enrollment flow that sets passwords, provisions devices, and configures the desktop client automatically.
ACLs and firewall rules
Define network segmentation and per-user access policies that propagate to Linux and FreeBSD/OPNsense gateways in real time.
LDAP and AD sync
Two-way synchronization with Active Directory and LDAP keeps users, groups, and group memberships consistent across systems.
YubiKey provisioning
Provision Yubico hardware keys for SSH, GPG, and OpenPGP directly from the Defguard management console.
Why run Defguard on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.