WPS Office is a comprehensive office productivity suite that includes Writer, Spreadsheets, Presentation, and PDF editing tools. It is delivered as a browser-accessible desktop application through KasmVNC streaming, giving you a full office environment from any device without installing software locally.

Self-hosting WPS Office on a VPS provides a persistent workspace with your documents always available at a secure URL. WPS Office has high compatibility with Microsoft Office formats â€” DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX â€” making it a practical office suite for working with files from colleagues using Microsoft Office.