Deploy WPS Office in one click installation.
Full-featured office suite with Writer, Spreadsheet, and Presentation accessible from any browser via your VPS.
Choose a VPS plan for WPS Office
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WPS Office
WPS Office is a comprehensive office productivity suite that includes Writer, Spreadsheets, Presentation, and PDF editing tools. It is delivered as a browser-accessible desktop application through KasmVNC streaming, giving you a full office environment from any device without installing software locally.
Self-hosting WPS Office on a VPS provides a persistent workspace with your documents always available at a secure URL. WPS Office has high compatibility with Microsoft Office formats â€” DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX â€” making it a practical office suite for working with files from colleagues using Microsoft Office.
Key features of WPS Office
Full office suite
Includes Writer (word processor), Spreadsheets (Excel-compatible), Presentation (PowerPoint-compatible), and PDF tools in one package.
Browser-based access
Access the full WPS Office desktop from any browser via KasmVNC without installing software on your local device.
Microsoft Office compatible
Open, edit, and save DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files with high fidelity to maintain compatibility with Microsoft Office users.
PDF editing
View, annotate, and edit PDF documents directly within WPS Office without converting to another format first.
Persistent document storage
Documents and settings persist between sessions on your VPS so your workspace is always exactly as you left it.
Why run WPS Office on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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