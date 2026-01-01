WireGuard Easy is a self-hosted web interface that makes deploying and managing a WireGuard VPN server straightforward for any skill level. It provides a dashboard for creating client configurations, generating QR codes for mobile setup, and monitoring real-time traffic statistics without touching the WireGuard CLI.

Self-hosting WireGuard Easy on a VPS gives you a private VPN server under your full control. WireGuard's modern cryptography and lightweight kernel module deliver significantly faster and more efficient tunnels than OpenVPN or IPSec, and the web UI makes adding, disabling, or removing clients instant without restarting the server.