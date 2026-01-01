Deploy Traggo in one click installation.
Self-hosted tag-based time tracker that replaces project hierarchies with a flexible labelled timeline.
Choose a VPS plan for Traggo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Traggo
Traggo is an open-source, self-hosted time tracker that organises every entry as a span on a timeline rather than a row inside a rigid project hierarchy. Each entry is enriched with arbitrary tags â€”
client,
project,
task,
billable, anything you want â€” and the dashboard analyses time by combining tags however you need, without forcing you to pick one canonical breakdown up front.
Self-hosting Traggo on your own VPS keeps timesheets, client information, and billing-relevant context inside infrastructure you control instead of a SaaS time-tracking provider. The single Go binary plus SQLite database makes it lightweight enough to coexist with other services on a small VPS, and the tag-based model adapts to consultants, freelancers, agencies, and product teams alike.
Key features of Traggo
Tag-based tracking
Replace nested project hierarchies with arbitrary tags so the same entry can show up in client, project, and billable reports simultaneously.
Timeline view
Drag spans on a daily timeline to start, stop, split, and edit time entries quickly without typing precise timestamps.
Flexible reporting
Slice tracked time by any combination of tags across configurable date ranges, then export results to CSV for invoicing.
Multi-user support
Create separate user accounts with admin and regular roles so a small team can share a single Traggo instance with isolated timesheets.
GraphQL API
Drive automations, dashboards, and integrations via the documented GraphQL API instead of scraping the web UI.
Lightweight footprint
A single Go binary backed by SQLite means small disk and memory usage, ideal for tucking onto an existing VPS without provisioning new resources.
Why run Traggo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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