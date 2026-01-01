Traccar is a comprehensive open-source GPS tracking system that supports over 200 communication protocols and works with virtually any GPS device on the market. Organisations of all sizes use Traccar to monitor vehicles, assets, and personnel in real time through an intuitive web interface featuring interactive maps, geofence zones, speed alerts, and detailed trip reports.

Self-hosting Traccar on your own VPS eliminates recurring per-device licensing fees charged by commercial platforms and keeps sensitive location data entirely under your control. This template deploys Traccar with a PostgreSQL database for reliable, long-term storage of tracking history, routes, and analytics.