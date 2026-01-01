Deploy TimeTagger in one-click installation.
Privacy-first personal time tracker with an interactive timeline, tags, reports, and a built-in Pomodoro workflow.
Choose a VPS plan for TimeTagger
Every plan has everything you need and more
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
What you can build with TimeTagger
TimeTagger is an open-source web-based time tracker built around an interactive timeline and a tag-driven workflow rather than rigid project hierarchies. Designed for freelancers, consultants, and individuals who bill by the hour, it replaces clunky timesheet software with a fast, keyboard-friendly UI that runs in any modern browser and syncs across devices.
Self-hosting TimeTagger on your own VPS keeps every recorded minute, client tag, and invoice export under your control â€” no third-party SaaS holding your billing history hostage, no per-seat fees, and no risk of an account being closed during a busy week.
Key features of TimeTagger
Interactive Timeline
Visualise your day on a zoomable timeline where you can drag, resize, and split records to match exactly how the work happened.
Tag-Based Tracking
Skip rigid project trees and label work with free-form tags, so the same record can belong to a client, a task, and a billing code at once.
PDF and CSV Reports
Generate filtered reports by tag, period, or target and export them as PDF or CSV for invoicing, accounting, and team updates.
Targets and Pomodoro
Set daily, weekly, or monthly hour targets and run focused Pomodoro sessions directly inside the tracker â€” no extra apps required.
Cross-Device Sync
Track from desktop, tablet, or phone with the responsive web UI and have every change sync back to your self-hosted server automatically.
Privacy by Design
All records live in a local SQLite database on your VPS, so client names, hours, and billing data never reach a third-party cloud.
Why run TimeTagger on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Recommended server location:
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Launch locally. Grow globally
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
30-day money-back guarantee
Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.
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