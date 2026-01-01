Up to 69% off for Text Generation Web UI

Deploy Text Generation Web UI in one click installation.

Feature-rich web interface for running local LLMs with GGUF, GPTQ, and AWQ support on CPU or GPU.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
£9.99/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Text Generation Web UI in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Text Generation Web UI

69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at £24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at £39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at £24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at £39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Text Generation Web UI

Text Generation Web UI is an open-source Gradio-based interface for loading, running, and interacting with large language models locally. It supports more model formats than virtually any other self-hosted LLM frontend — including GGUF via llama.cpp, GPTQ, AWQ, EXL2, and Transformers — making it the primary tool for users who work with diverse model files from HuggingFace and need full control over inference parameters.

This deployment uses the CPU-optimised build, which runs GGUF-quantised models via the llama.cpp backend — practical on any VPS without a dedicated GPU. Place any GGUF model file into the models volume and it will appear in the Models tab ready to load. Self-hosting keeps your conversations, system prompts, and any documents you share with the model on your own infrastructure.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Text Generation Web UI

Multi-format model support

Load GGUF, GPTQ, AWQ, EXL2, and Transformers models from the same interface without reconfiguring backends or rebuilding the container.

Chat, instruct, and notebook

Three distinct interaction modes cover multi-turn conversations, structured prompt-response tasks, and freeform text generation in one tool.

Character and persona system

Define detailed AI character cards with backstories, example dialogues, and avatars to shape model behaviour across sessions.

OpenAI-compatible API

Enable the optional REST API on port 5000 to connect external applications using standard OpenAI client libraries without code changes.

Extension ecosystem

Community extensions add capabilities like long-term memory, voice input/output, Stable Diffusion integration, and custom tools.

GPU-free CPU inference

Runs GGUF-quantized models on CPU via llama.cpp — a 3-7B parameter model is practical on a standard VPS with 8 GB of RAM.

Why run Text Generation Web UI on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

9router

9router

AI API routing proxy with token optimisation for 40+ LLM providers

Select
Agent Zero

Agent Zero

Open-source AI agent framework with multi-agent cooperation and persistent memory

Select
Dify

Dify

Open-source platform for building LLM applications with RAG, agents, and workflows

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.