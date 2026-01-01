Dify is the world's most popular open-source LLM application development platform, providing a visual interface for building AI workflows, RAG pipelines, AI agents, and chatbot applications. With support for over 100 LLM providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, and local models via Ollama, Dify lets teams prototype and deploy production-grade AI applications without writing complex orchestration code.

Self-hosting Dify on your own VPS ensures that all documents, embeddings, conversations, and API keys remain under your complete control. This deployment includes a built-in Weaviate vector database for semantic search, sandboxed code execution, and SSRF protection for secure AI application development.