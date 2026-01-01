TensorZero is an open-source LLMOps platform that combines a high-performance Rust gateway with built-in observability, evaluations, and optimisation workflows. Unlike multi-tool stacks that stitch together a proxy, a tracer, and a fine-tuning pipeline, TensorZero treats every inference, feedback signal, and optimisation run as part of one feedback loop â€” turning production traffic into the dataset that improves your prompts, models, and routing decisions.

Self-hosting TensorZero on your own VPS keeps prompts, traces, and feedback data in infrastructure you control, with no per-call surcharge or token quotas on observability. The included ClickHouse store scales to millions of inferences while the gateway proxies OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, AWS Bedrock, and dozens of other providers behind a single OpenAI-compatible API.