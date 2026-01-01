Sure is a community-maintained open-source personal finance and wealth management application designed for people who want complete control of their financial data. It tracks accounts across banking, investments, and loans, records and categorises transactions, monitors net worth over time, and supports multi-user households â€” all stored in a PostgreSQL database on your own infrastructure.

Unlike hosted finance tools, Sure runs entirely on your server with no SaaS subscription, no third-party data sharing, and no risk of service discontinuation. Optional OpenAI integration adds AI-powered transaction categorisation and natural language finance queries. A background Sidekiq worker handles scheduled imports and notifications while the main app serves the interactive dashboard.