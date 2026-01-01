Deploy Super Productivity with one-click installation.
Advanced task manager combining to-do lists, time tracking, Pomodoro timer, and integrations with Jira, GitHub, and GitLab in one tool.
Choose a VPS plan for Super Productivity
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Super Productivity
Super Productivity unifies task management, time tracking, and developer tool integrations into a single application. It combines structured to-do lists with Pomodoro-based timeboxing, automatic timesheet generation, and direct integrations with Jira, GitHub, GitLab, and Trello â€” so assigned issues flow into your task list without manual entry and work logs sync back automatically.
Self-hosting on your VPS makes Super Productivity accessible from any browser without installing a desktop app, while keeping your task data, client details, and work patterns on infrastructure you control. No analytics, no telemetry, and no per-user fees.
Key features of Super Productivity
Integrated time tracking
Track time per task with automatic timesheet generation â€” ideal for client billing, sprint reporting, and understanding where your hours go.
Pomodoro timer
Built-in Pomodoro technique support with configurable work and break intervals plus reminders to maintain focus and prevent burnout.
Jira and GitHub sync
Auto-import assigned Jira tickets and GitHub issues into your task list and push work logs back to keep project tools in sync.
Subtasks and projects
Organise work with hierarchical subtasks, projects, and colour-coded tags so complex initiatives stay structured and manageable.
Productivity metrics
Tracks completed tasks, focus time, and daily patterns over time so you can identify workflow bottlenecks and improve your habits.
Why run Super Productivity on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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