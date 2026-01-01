Deploy SilverBullet in one click installation.
Open-source note-taking app with Markdown, live queries, and a plugin system that runs in your browser.
Choose a VPS plan for SilverBullet
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SilverBullet
SilverBullet is an open-source, self-hosted note-taking application built around Markdown and designed for personal knowledge management. It runs entirely in your browser as a progressive web app while keeping all data on your own server â€” giving you offline access, live queries across your notes, and a powerful plug system for extensibility.
Self-hosting SilverBullet on your VPS means your notes are always accessible from any device, synced in real time, and stored privately without relying on any cloud note-taking service.
Key features of SilverBullet
Live queries
Embed dynamic queries inside your notes that pull and display data from across your entire knowledge base in real time.
Plug ecosystem
Extend functionality with community plugs for tasks, calendars, Git sync, AI completion, and more.
Offline-first PWA
Works offline as a progressive web app â€” edits sync automatically when you reconnect.
Markdown native
Write in standard Markdown with wiki-style links, tags, and front matter metadata for structured note-taking.
Command palette
Keyboard-driven interface with slash commands and a command palette for fast navigation and actions.
Why run SilverBullet on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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