Deploy ExcaliDash in one click installation.
Self-hosted dashboard for organizing, managing, and collaborating on your Excalidraw drawings with version history and secure link sharing.
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What you can build with ExcaliDash
ExcaliDash is a self-hosted management layer for Excalidraw that turns a collection of scattered drawings into an organized, searchable workspace. Instead of juggling individual .excalidraw files, you get a central dashboard where sketches live in collections, every change is captured in version history, and diagrams can be shared through scoped links. It bundles the full Excalidraw editor with a lightweight backend, so drawing, saving, and organizing all happen in one private instance.
Running ExcaliDash on your own VPS keeps every diagram, architecture sketch, and brainstorming board entirely within your infrastructure. There are no per-seat fees and no third-party access to your data, while optional multi-user accounts and OIDC single sign-on let teams collaborate securely under your own control.
Key features of ExcaliDash
Centralized Drawing Dashboard
Organize all your Excalidraw sketches into collections with thumbnails and search, so diagrams are easy to find instead of scattered across loose files.
Version History
Every edit is snapshotted automatically, letting you review previous states and restore earlier versions of any drawing when mistakes happen.
Scoped Link Sharing
Share individual drawings through access-controlled links, giving collaborators or stakeholders view or edit access without exposing your whole workspace.
Real-Time Collaboration
Multiple people can work on the same canvas together over WebSockets, making live brainstorming and design sessions smooth for distributed teams.
Flexible Authentication
Run in single-user mode or enable multi-user accounts with OIDC single sign-on, fitting both personal use and larger teams alike.
Why run ExcaliDash on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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