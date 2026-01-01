Devin Desktop hosting

Build with Devin Desktop, host on Hostinger

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
devin desktop hosting

Clear pricing for every Devin Desktop project

Deploy the apps you build with Devin Desktop on reliable hosting you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Ship what you build in Devin Desktop, faster

Take the apps you build in Windsurf from local prototype to live deployment without changing your workflow. Push your code to Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting, and your project runs with the runtime, build, and environment setup it needs to behave the same way in production. Once itâ€™s live, your app runs on managed infrastructure with reliable uptime and room to handle traffic as it grows. You spend less time on server maintenance and more time refining the product you built.
devin desktop hosting

Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.
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Local deployment. Global reach

Devin Desktop hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Devin Desktop hosting services.

Devin Desktop hosting means deploying the Node.js apps you built in Devin Desktop to a live server where users can access them. It matters because Devin Desktop is the development tool, while hosting is the production environment that runs the app.

With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js runtime, updates, and process management yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on the app built in Devin Desktop instead of server administration.

Yes. Connect your GitHub account, authorize access to the private repository, and deploy the branch you want. You can keep the repo private while still using push-to-deploy.
Each plan has resource limits, so if your app grows beyond them, performance can be affected and you may need to upgrade. We do not charge surprise overage fees for normal usage, but you should size the plan to match expected traffic and runtime needs.
Push your project to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want. If you're moving from another host, update any environment variables and database settings before switching traffic.

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