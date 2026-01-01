Ship what you build in Devin Desktop, faster

Take the apps you build in Windsurf from local prototype to live deployment without changing your workflow. Push your code to Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting, and your project runs with the runtime, build, and environment setup it needs to behave the same way in production. Once itâ€™s live, your app runs on managed infrastructure with reliable uptime and room to handle traffic as it grows. You spend less time on server maintenance and more time refining the product you built.