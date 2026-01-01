Devin Desktop hosting
Build with Devin Desktop, host on Hostinger
Clear pricing for every Devin Desktop project
Business benefits:
Everything in Business, plus:
Business benefits:
Everything in Business, plus:
Ship what you build in Devin Desktop, faster
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Devin Desktop hosting FAQs
What does Devin Desktop hosting mean for apps built with Devin Desktop?
Devin Desktop hosting means deploying the Node.js apps you built in Devin Desktop to a live server where users can access them. It matters because Devin Desktop is the development tool, while hosting is the production environment that runs the app.
How is Devin Desktop hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js runtime, updates, and process management yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on the app built in Devin Desktop instead of server administration.