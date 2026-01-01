Whatsapp automation hosting
Deploy WhatsApp apps and bots with Hostinger
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple monthly pricing, no hidden fees
I-deploy ang mga apps at automations na binuo mo para sa WhatsApp sa maaasahang imprastraktura, na may kumpiyansang maglunsad dahil alam mong bawat plano ay may kasamang 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for WhatsApp automation workflows
Deploy your WhatsApp app or bot on Node.js hosting without fighting server setup. Push your code and get a straightforward path from development to production, so webhooks, message handling, and API integrations are ready to run. Your project stays on managed infrastructure built for reliability, with the room to handle traffic as usage grows. That gives you fewer deployment tasks to manage and more time to focus on the logic behind your WhatsApp workflow.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Whatsapp automation hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Whatsapp automation hosting services.
What is WhatsApp automation hosting, and why do I need it?
Ang WhatsApp automation hosting ay Node.js hosting para sa app na nagpapatakbo ng iyong mga WhatsApp workflows, bots, o webhook handlers sa production. Mahalaga ito dahil kailangan ng iyong automation ng stable na proseso, isang public endpoint, at predictable na uptime para patuloy na mahawakan ang mga mensahe at events.
How is WhatsApp automation hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, firewall, and updates yourself. With our Node.js hosting, that infrastructure is managed for you, so you can deploy the WhatsApp automation app instead of administering the server.
Can I deploy a WhatsApp automation app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates work the same way as with public repositories.
Mayroon bang mga limitasyon sa trapiko o labis na bayarin para sa WhatsApp automation hosting?
Yes, plans include fixed resource limits for CPU, memory, and storage, and if your app grows beyond them you need to upgrade. We do not charge hidden overage fees for normal traffic spikes, but sustained higher usage can require a larger plan.
How do I migrate a WhatsApp automation app from another host or from local development?
Push the app to a GitHub repo, connect it to Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want. If you already run it elsewhere, move your environment variables and webhook URLs, then point WhatsApp to the new endpoint.