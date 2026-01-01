Webflow hosting

Deploy apps built with Webflow, fast

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
webflow hosting

Clear Webflow hosting, one simple price

Host the sites you build with Webflow on reliable infrastructure, with the confidence to deploy and grow without second-guessing. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

From Webflow designs to live sites

Move the projects you build in Webflow from prototype to production without extra setup. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives your app a straightforward place to run, so custom backend logic, APIs, and dynamic features deploy cleanly alongside the front end. Once live, your stack runs on managed infrastructure designed to stay reliable as traffic grows. That means less time handling server work and more time refining the experience your users see.
webflow hosting

Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.
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Local deployment. Global reach

Webflow hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Webflow hosting services.
It means deploying a Webflow-built site to a production server where users can access it through a domain. It matters because your app needs a managed Node.js runtime, not just design-time hosting, to handle server-side code and live traffic.
A VPS gives you a raw Linux server, so you install and maintain Node.js, reverse proxies, process managers, and updates yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those runtime and infrastructure pieces are handled for you, so you can deploy the site instead of administering the server.
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, authorize the private repository, and select the branch you want to deploy. After that, pushes to that branch can trigger new deployments.
If traffic or resource usage goes beyond your plan, the app can slow down or become temporarily limited until you upgrade. Hostinger does not charge surprise overage fees for extra traffic on this product; instead, you move to a larger plan when you need more capacity.
Deploy your app code from Git or upload it from your local environment, then point your domain to the new Hostinger instance. If the project already runs locally, make sure your Node.js version and environment variables match before switching traffic.

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