Vuejs hosting
Deploy Vue.js apps in minutes, not hours
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple Vue.js hosting pricing, no hidden fees
Host your Vue.js app with confidence on reliable infrastructure built for production. If itâ€™s not the right fit, our 30-day money-back guarantee has you covered.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for the way Vue.js scales
Deploy your Vue.js app on Node.js hosting without extra setup. Push your code, and your project runs on an environment built for server-side rendering, API calls, and the build process your stack expects. Once itâ€™s live, the hosting stays out of your way with reliable uptime and room to handle traffic as your app grows. You get a simpler path from development to production, with less server work to manage.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Vuejs hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Vuejs hosting services.
What is Vue.js hosting, and why do I need it?
Vue.js hosting is a production environment for deploying and running Vue apps so users can access them on the web. It matters because you need a Node.js runtime, app process management, and stable infrastructure once your Vue.js app leaves local development.
How is Vue.js hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the server, Node.js version, security updates, and process supervision yourself. With our vuejs hosting, those runtime and infrastructure tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on the app instead of server administration.
Can I deploy a Vue.js app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates from new pushes can be deployed the same way as with public repos.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Vue.js apps?
Traffic is included up to your plan limits. If your app exceeds them, you may need to upgrade to a higher plan; we do not charge surprise overage fees for traffic spikes.
How do I move my Vue.js app from local development or another host?
Push the app to a Git repo, connect it to Hostinger, and deploy the main branch. If your app already runs elsewhere, you can migrate the code and environment settings first, then update DNS when you are ready.