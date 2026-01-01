V0.dev hosting
Deploy apps built with vO.dev in minutes
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Deploy your vO.dev app with confidence on reliable Vercel hosting. Get fast performance, secure infrastructure, and the support you need to build without worries â€” all backed by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
From vO.dev prototype to live site, fast
Take the projects you build with vO.dev from prototype to production without reworking your stack. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives you a straightforward path to deploy the app behind your UI mockups, so your code moves from local testing to a live environment with minimal setup. Once itâ€™s online, your app runs on managed infrastructure built for Node.js, with scaling and uptime handled in the background. You spend less time on server maintenance and more time refining the product your users actually see.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
V0.dev hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about V0.dev hosting services.
What is v0.dev hosting?
v0.dev hosting is a setup for deploying apps built with v0.dev on Vercel. It gives you managed deployment, automatic scaling, and simple Git-based workflows.
How is v0.dev hosting different from VPS hosting?
VPS hosting gives you a virtual server you manage yourself. v0.dev hosting on Vercel is fully managed, so you do not handle server setup, patching, or scaling.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repo and deploy it securely through Vercel. Access stays controlled through your Git provider permissions.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Vercel plans include usage limits for bandwidth, build time, and serverless execution. If you exceed them, extra usage may be billed based on your plan.
Can I migrate an existing app to v0.dev hosting?
Yes. In most cases, you can connect your repo, review environment variables, and deploy. If needed, you can move your domain and update DNS after setup.