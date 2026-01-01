v0.dev hosting

From vO.dev prototype to live site, fast

Take the projects you build with vO.dev from prototype to production without reworking your stack. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives you a straightforward path to deploy the app behind your UI mockups, so your code moves from local testing to a live environment with minimal setup. Once itâ€™s online, your app runs on managed infrastructure built for Node.js, with scaling and uptime handled in the background. You spend less time on server maintenance and more time refining the product your users actually see.