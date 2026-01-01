Typedream hosting
Deploy apps built with Typedream in minutes
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing for Typedream hosting
Deploy the apps and sites you build with Typedream on reliable hosting you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
From Typedream build to live site
Take your Typedream-built sites from prototype to production without a complicated deployment process. Push the app code behind your Typedream project, and Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives you a straightforward setup for running it with the runtime and routing it needs. Once itâ€™s live, your project runs on managed infrastructure designed to stay stable as traffic grows. You get less server maintenance to worry about, plus the confidence that your app can handle real users without extra ops work.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Typedream hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Typedream hosting services.
What is Typedream hosting, and why do I need it?
Typedream hosting means deploying the Node.js app or site you built with Typedream to a live server environment. It matters because your project needs a runtime, network access, and uptime outside your local machine before users can reach it.
How is Typedream hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, so Typedream hosting is simpler to run and maintain.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository for a Typedream project?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want to use. Updates from that branch can then be deployed without making the repository public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Typedream hosting?
Plans include specific resource limits, and if your app grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade to a higher plan. We do not charge surprise overage fees for traffic spikes, but your app can be constrained if it exceeds the plan's resources.
How do I move a Typedream app from local development or another host?
Push your project to GitHub, connect the repo in Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want. If you're migrating from another host, point your app to the same environment variables and build settings, then switch traffic after you verify the deployment.