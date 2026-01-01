Sveltekit hosting
Deploy SvelteKit apps in minutes, not hours
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Clear SvelteKit hosting plans, no hidden fees
Host your SvelteKit app with confidence on reliable infrastructure built for production. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for the way SvelteKit scales
Deploy your SvelteKit app on Node.js hosting without adding extra deployment work. Push your code, and Hostinger runs the build and server side of your project so your routes, server endpoints, and rendered pages behave as expected. Your app stays on managed infrastructure built for Node.js, with the reliability and headroom to handle growth without constant server upkeep. That gives you a simpler path from local development to production, and more time to focus on the features your users see.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Sveltekit hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Sveltekit hosting services.
What is SvelteKit hosting?
SvelteKit hosting means running your SvelteKit app on a server that can execute its Node.js runtime and server-side routes. It matters because static hosting alone is not enough if your app uses SSR, endpoints, or server actions.
How is SvelteKit hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you install and maintain Node.js, a process manager, TLS, updates, and security yourself. With managed SvelteKit hosting, that runtime layer is handled for you, so you deploy the app instead of administering the server.
Can I deploy a SvelteKit app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates can be deployed automatically when you push changes.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for SvelteKit hosting?
If your app grows beyond the plan's included resources, you may need to upgrade to a larger plan. We don't charge surprise overage fees for normal traffic spikes, but sustained higher usage needs more resources.
How do I move my SvelteKit app from local development or another host?
Push your project to GitHub, connect the repository, and deploy it on Hostinger. If you're moving from another host, update your environment variables and domain settings, then test SSR and routes after the first deploy.