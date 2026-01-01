Sveltekit hosting

Deploy SvelteKit apps in minutes, not hours

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
sveltekit hosting

Clear SvelteKit hosting plans, no hidden fees

Host your SvelteKit app with confidence on reliable infrastructure built for production. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Built for the way SvelteKit scales

Deploy your SvelteKit app on Node.js hosting without adding extra deployment work. Push your code, and Hostinger runs the build and server side of your project so your routes, server endpoints, and rendered pages behave as expected. Your app stays on managed infrastructure built for Node.js, with the reliability and headroom to handle growth without constant server upkeep. That gives you a simpler path from local development to production, and more time to focus on the features your users see.
sveltekit hosting

Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.
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Local deployment. Global reach

Sveltekit hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Sveltekit hosting services.
SvelteKit hosting means running your SvelteKit app on a server that can execute its Node.js runtime and server-side routes. It matters because static hosting alone is not enough if your app uses SSR, endpoints, or server actions.
With a VPS, you install and maintain Node.js, a process manager, TLS, updates, and security yourself. With managed SvelteKit hosting, that runtime layer is handled for you, so you deploy the app instead of administering the server.
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates can be deployed automatically when you push changes.
If your app grows beyond the plan's included resources, you may need to upgrade to a larger plan. We don't charge surprise overage fees for normal traffic spikes, but sustained higher usage needs more resources.
Push your project to GitHub, connect the repository, and deploy it on Hostinger. If you're moving from another host, update your environment variables and domain settings, then test SSR and routes after the first deploy.

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