Svelte hosting
Deploy Svelte apps in minutes, not hours
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple Svelte hosting, transparent monthly pricing
Host your Svelte app on reliable infrastructure built for production. Deploy with confidence, backed by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for the way Svelte ships
Deploy your Svelte app with a setup that stays out of your way. Push your code, and Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives you the runtime your project needs so pages load quickly and your build runs with less manual setup. Your app runs on managed infrastructure designed to handle traffic without constant tuning. That means fewer deployment tasks to track and more time spent shipping features users can actually use.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Svelte hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Svelte hosting services.
What is Svelte hosting?
Svelte hosting is a Node.js hosting setup for deploying apps built with Svelte to a live server. It matters because your app needs a runtime, build process, and deployment workflow to serve pages and handle updates reliably in production.
How is Svelte hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With regular VPS hosting, you manage the OS, Node.js, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger's Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on your Svelte app and deploy process.
Can I deploy a Svelte app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you choose. After that, pushes to that branch can trigger updates like any other Git-based deployment.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Svelte hosting?
There are plan limits for resources and traffic, and if your app grows beyond them you may need to upgrade. We do not add surprise overage fees for normal usage, but sustained high traffic should be matched to a larger plan.
How do I move a Svelte app from my local machine or another host?
Push the app to a Git repo, connect it to Hostinger, and set the build and start commands from the panel. If your app already runs locally, the migration is usually just adjusting environment variables and deployment settings.