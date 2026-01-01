Storybook hosting
Deploy apps built with Storybook in minutes
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One simple price, no hidden fees
Host your Storybook apps with confidence on reliable infrastructure built for production. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Ship Storybook-built projects with ease
Deploy your Storybook project with a setup that keeps the workflow simple. Push your code, and Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives you a clear path from local builds to a live docs site or component sandbox, without extra server configuration. Your project runs on managed infrastructure built for reliability, so updates stay predictable and traffic spikes are easier to handle. That means less time on deployment maintenance and more time refining the UI components your team depends on.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Storybook hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Storybook hosting services.
What is Storybook hosting and why do I need it?
Storybook hosting means deploying the Node.js app or site you built with Storybook into a live environment where users can access it. It matters because local previews are not enough for production, testing, or sharing a stable version with your team.
How is Storybook hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the server, Node version, process supervisor, and updates yourself. With our Node.js hosting, those parts are handled for you, so you can focus on the Storybook-based app instead of server maintenance.
Can I deploy a Storybook project from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you want. You can keep pushing updates to GitHub and redeploy from the same repo.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Storybook hosting?
There are plan limits, and if your app outgrows them, you may need to upgrade. We do not hide overage fees behind surprise per-request billing, but you should check the plan resources before launching at scale.
How do I move a Storybook app from local or another host to Hostinger?
Connect your existing Git repo or upload the project, set the Node.js start command and environment variables, then deploy. If you are moving from local, make sure the app runs in production mode and that any build steps are included.