Softr hosting
Deploy apps built with Softr on Hostinger
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple monthly pricing, no hidden fees
Deploy the apps you build with Softr on reliable hosting built for production. Try it with confidence, backed by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
From Softr to live apps, faster
Take the apps and sites you build in Softr from prototype to production without reworking your stack. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives you a straightforward path to deploy your project, so your custom logic and APIs go live with minimal setup. Once your app is online, managed infrastructure keeps the runtime stable as traffic grows. You get reliable uptime, room to scale, and less time spent on server maintenance.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Softr hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Softr hosting services.
What is Softr hosting, and why does it matter for production apps?
Softr hosting means deploying the Node.js app or site you built with Softr to a live server where users can access it. It matters because production hosting handles uptime, runtime configuration, and access to your app outside your local machine.
How is hosting a Softr app different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on the Softr project instead of server administration.
Can I deploy a Softr app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates can be pulled from the repository without making the code public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Softr hosting?
Yes, each plan has resource limits, and if your app grows beyond them you may need to upgrade. We do not add surprise overage fees for normal usage, but sustained higher traffic or resource use can require a larger plan.
How do I move a Softr project from local development or another host?
Connect your existing codebase to Git or upload it, then point Hostinger to the app entry point and environment variables. If you're moving from another host, you can migrate the same Node.js project with minimal code changes.