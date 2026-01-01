Ship Replit projects to production faster

Take the apps and prototypes you build in Replit from workspace to production without changing your stack. Push your Node.js code to Hostinger and run it with a setup that keeps deployment simple, so your project is live without extra configuration or server work. Once itâ€™s deployed, your app runs on managed infrastructure built to stay stable under load. You get reliable uptime, room to scale, and less time spent maintaining servers, so you can focus on the code that matters.