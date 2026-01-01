Replit hosting
Deploy apps built with Replit in minutes
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple monthly pricing, no hidden fees
Deploy the apps you build with Replit on reliable hosting built for production. Try it with confidence thanks to our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Ship Replit projects to production faster
Take the apps and prototypes you build in Replit from workspace to production without changing your stack. Push your Node.js code to Hostinger and run it with a setup that keeps deployment simple, so your project is live without extra configuration or server work. Once itâ€™s deployed, your app runs on managed infrastructure built to stay stable under load. You get reliable uptime, room to scale, and less time spent maintaining servers, so you can focus on the code that matters.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Replit hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Replit hosting services.
What does Replit hosting mean for a Node.js app or site?
It means deploying the Node.js app or site you built in Replit to a production server that real users can access. This matters because Replit is great for building, but production hosting gives you control over uptime, domains, and deployment behavior.
How is Replit hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js runtime, security patches, and process handling yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, the runtime and infrastructure are managed for you, so you can deploy the app without server admin work.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository for Replit hosting?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want to run. Updates can be deployed from GitHub without making the repository public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Replit hosting?
If your app exceeds the limits of your plan, it can be constrained by resource limits until you upgrade. We do not charge surprise overage fees for traffic spikes; the main constraint is the capacity included in your plan.
How do I move a Replit project to Hostinger from local or another host?
Push your app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and deploy it. If you're moving from a local machine or another host, make sure your Node version, environment variables, and start command match the app before you switch traffic.