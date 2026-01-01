Replit hosting

Deploy apps built with Replit in minutes

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
Claim deal
30-day money-back guarantee
replit hosting

Simple monthly pricing, no hidden fees

Deploy the apps you build with Replit on reliable hosting built for production. Try it with confidence thanks to our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Ship Replit projects to production faster

Take the apps and prototypes you build in Replit from workspace to production without changing your stack. Push your Node.js code to Hostinger and run it with a setup that keeps deployment simple, so your project is live without extra configuration or server work. Once itâ€™s deployed, your app runs on managed infrastructure built to stay stable under load. You get reliable uptime, room to scale, and less time spent maintaining servers, so you can focus on the code that matters.
replit hosting

Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

View plans

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.
Get started
Local deployment. Global reach

Replit hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Replit hosting services.
It means deploying the Node.js app or site you built in Replit to a production server that real users can access. This matters because Replit is great for building, but production hosting gives you control over uptime, domains, and deployment behavior.
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js runtime, security patches, and process handling yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, the runtime and infrastructure are managed for you, so you can deploy the app without server admin work.
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want to run. Updates can be deployed from GitHub without making the repository public.
If your app exceeds the limits of your plan, it can be constrained by resource limits until you upgrade. We do not charge surprise overage fees for traffic spikes; the main constraint is the capacity included in your plan.
Push your app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and deploy it. If you're moving from a local machine or another host, make sure your Node version, environment variables, and start command match the app before you switch traffic.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.