Remix hosting
Deploy Remix apps faster on Hostinger
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple monthly pricing, no hidden fees
Host your Remix app with confidence on reliable infrastructure built for production. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Remix hosting built for speed
Deploy your Remix app on Node.js hosting without extra setup. Push your code, and your routes, loaders, and actions run in a server-ready environment built for full-stack web apps. Your project stays on managed infrastructure with the uptime and room to grow that production traffic needs. That means less time on server maintenance and more time building features for users.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Remix hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Remix hosting services.
What is Remix hosting, and why do I need it?
Remix hosting means deploying a Remix app on a Node.js environment that can run its server code and serve real traffic. It matters because Remix needs a runtime that supports its full request handling, not just static file hosting.
How is Remix hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With our Remix hosting, the runtime and server setup are handled for you, so you can deploy the app without maintaining the machine.
Can I deploy a Remix app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. Future pushes can trigger new builds the same way they do for public repositories.
What happens if my Remix app gets more traffic than the plan includes?
There are no surprise overage fees. If your app grows beyond the plan's included limits, you'll need to move to a higher plan or adjust usage so the service can keep running within its allocated resources.
How do I move my Remix app from local development or another host to Hostinger?
Push your Remix project to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want. If you're migrating from another host, keep the app code and environment variables, then point traffic to the new deployment after testing.