React router hosting
Deploy React Router apps in minutes, not hours
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing for React Router hosting
Host your React Router app on reliable infrastructure built for production. Deploy with confidence, and if itâ€™s not the right fit, our 30-day money-back guarantee has you covered.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
React Router apps that stay fast
Deploy your React Router app with a setup that fits how you already work. Push your code to Node.js hosting and run your routes, loaders, and server logic without extra configuration, so local development moves to production with less friction. Your app stays on managed infrastructure built to handle traffic and stay online reliably. That gives you fewer deployment tasks to manage and more time to focus on your UI, data flow, and product changes.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
React router hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about React router hosting services.
What is React Router hosting?
React Router hosting means deploying the React app that uses React Router so it can run in production and serve real users. It matters because client-side routing needs a Node.js-ready host that can serve the app correctly on direct URL loads and refreshes.
How is React Router hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node version, process setup, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, that server work is handled for you, so you can focus on the app instead of maintaining the machine.
Can I deploy a React Router app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, then deploy from the branch you want. Updates can be pulled in from GitHub without making the repository public.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for React Router hosting?
Yes, hosting plans have defined resource limits, and if your app outgrows them you may need to upgrade. There are no surprise overage fees for traffic spikes, but sustained high usage can require a higher plan.
How do I move my React Router app from local development or another host?
Push the app to GitHub or import your existing repository, then connect it to Hostinger and deploy. If you're moving from another host, point your build and start settings at the current Node.js app and verify env variables before going live.