React hosting
Deploy React apps in production with Node.js hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple monthly pricing, no hidden fees
Host your React apps with confidence on reliable infrastructure built for production. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for the way React scales
Deploy your React app with a setup that keeps the path from code to production simple. Push your project to Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting, and your frontend runs in an environment ready for modern JavaScript builds and dynamic app behavior. Your app stays online on managed infrastructure built for steady performance and reliable uptime. That gives you fewer deployment chores, more room to scale when usage grows, and more time to focus on the interface and features your users actually see.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
React hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about React hosting services.
What is React hosting?
React hosting is a production environment for apps built with React, so they can be deployed, served, and accessed by users. It matters because your app needs a runtime, build handling, and a stable public endpoint, not just static files on a laptop.
How is React hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you're responsible for managing the server, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security. With Hostinger's Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, which means less work for setting up and maintaining your React app.
Can I deploy a React app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you want. You can keep the repo private while using the usual push-to-deploy workflow.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for React hosting?
There are plan limits, and if your app grows past them you need to move to a bigger plan or an appropriate setup. We do not add surprise overage fees for normal traffic spikes, but sustained usage should match the resources of your plan.
How do I move my React app from local or another host to Hostinger?
Push the app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want. If you're moving from another host, you can point the app to the same codebase and update any environment variables or build settings during setup.