React hosting

Deploy React apps in production with Node.js hosting

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
react hosting

Simple monthly pricing, no hidden fees

Host your React apps with confidence on reliable infrastructure built for production. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±479
â‚±169/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±1,159
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Built for the way React scales

Deploy your React app with a setup that keeps the path from code to production simple. Push your project to Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting, and your frontend runs in an environment ready for modern JavaScript builds and dynamic app behavior. Your app stays online on managed infrastructure built for steady performance and reliable uptime. That gives you fewer deployment chores, more room to scale when usage grows, and more time to focus on the interface and features your users actually see.
react hosting

Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.
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Local deployment. Global reach

React hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about React hosting services.
React hosting is a production environment for apps built with React, so they can be deployed, served, and accessed by users. It matters because your app needs a runtime, build handling, and a stable public endpoint, not just static files on a laptop.
With a VPS, you're responsible for managing the server, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security. With Hostinger's Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, which means less work for setting up and maintaining your React app.
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you want. You can keep the repo private while using the usual push-to-deploy workflow.
There are plan limits, and if your app grows past them you need to move to a bigger plan or an appropriate setup. We do not add surprise overage fees for normal traffic spikes, but sustained usage should match the resources of your plan.
Push the app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want. If you're moving from another host, you can point the app to the same codebase and update any environment variables or build settings during setup.

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