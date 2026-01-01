Preact hosting
Deploy Preact apps fast on Hostinger
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple monthly pricing, no hidden fees
Host your Preact app on reliable infrastructure built for production. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can deploy with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for the way Preact scales
Deploy your Preact app on Node.js hosting without extra setup. Push your code, and the runtime takes care of the app so your pages and components load the way you built them, with a simple path from local development to production. Your project runs on managed infrastructure designed to stay stable as traffic grows. That gives you fewer deployment concerns, better day-to-day reliability, and more time to focus on shipping features instead of server maintenance.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Preact hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Preact hosting services.
What is Preact hosting, and why does it matter?
Preact hosting means deploying a Preact app to a production environment that can run your Node.js build and serve it to users. It matters because you need a stable runtime, deployment workflow, and scaling path once the app leaves your local machine.
How is Preact hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the server, Node.js version, updates, process manager, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those infrastructure tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on the Preact app instead of server maintenance.
Can I deploy a Preact app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy the branch you want. Updates can be pulled from the repo just like with a public project.
Is there a traffic limit or overage fee for Preact hosting?
Your plan has resource limits, and if your app grows beyond them you may need to upgrade. We do not charge surprise overage fees for normal traffic spikes, but sustained usage above your plan's limits requires a higher tier.
How do I move my Preact app from local development or another host?
Push your app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and deploy the build. If you're moving from another host, update your environment variables and domain settings, then verify the app in production.