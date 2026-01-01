Nuxt hosting
Deploy Nuxt apps in minutes, not hours
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple Nuxt hosting pricing, no hidden fees
Host your Nuxt app with confidence on reliable infrastructure built for production. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for the way Nuxt scales
Deploy your Nuxt app on Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting without extra setup. Push your code, and your project runs in a Node.js environment that supports server-side rendering, API routes, and the build flow your stack expects. Your app stays easy to manage as traffic grows, with the uptime and resource headroom to handle real usage. That gives you a straightforward path from development to production, with less time spent on server maintenance.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Nuxt hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Nuxt hosting services.
What is Nuxt hosting, and why do I need it?
Nuxt hosting is a production environment for running Nuxt apps, including the Node.js runtime and deployment setup they need. It matters because static file hosting alone does not cover server-side rendering, API routes, or other server features your Nuxt app may use.
How is Nuxt hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With regular VPS hosting, you manage the server, OS updates, Node.js version, process manager, and security yourself. With our Nuxt hosting, that infrastructure layer is handled for you, so you deploy and run the app without maintaining a full server stack.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository with Nuxt hosting?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and choose the branch you want to deploy. After that, updates can be deployed from new pushes just like with a public repository.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Nuxt hosting?
Traffic is limited by the resources of your plan, so if your Nuxt app grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade. We do not add surprise overage fees for normal usage, but sustained high traffic can require a larger plan.
How do I migrate a Nuxt app from another host or from local development?
You can move a Nuxt app by pushing the project to GitHub, connecting the repo, and deploying it on Hostinger. If you already have a live app elsewhere, point the same codebase here and update any environment variables or build settings as needed.