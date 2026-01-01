Nextjs hosting
Deploy Next.js apps in minutes, not hours
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Next.js hosting plans with one clear monthly price
Host your Next.js app with confidence on reliable infrastructure built for production. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Built for the way Next.js scales
Deploy your Next.js app without the hassle of server setup. Just push your code, and Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting will take care of the build, runtime, and routing so your SSR, ISR, and API routes work exactly as expected. Your project also runs on an infrastructure built for steady performance and reliable uptime, with ample room to handle traffic as it grows. This gives you a simpler path to production and less time spent on ops work.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Nextjs hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Nextjs hosting services.
What is Next.js hosting?
Next.js hosting is a production environment for running Next.js apps with the Node.js runtime, build process, and server-side features your app needs. It matters because Next.js projects often depend on SSR, API routes, and dynamic rendering that static hosting alone cannot handle.
How is Next.js hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, security updates, and deployment setup yourself. With our Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, so you can deploy your Next.js app without having to maintain the server stack.
Can I deploy a Next.js app from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy from the branch you want. Updates can be pulled from Git just like with a public repo.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Next.js hosting?
Yes, plans include resource limits, and if your app grows beyond them you may need to upgrade. We do not charge surprise overage fees for normal traffic spikes, but sustained usage that exceeds your plan's capacity can require a higher tier.
How do I move my Next.js app from local development or another host?
Push your app to a Git repository, connect it to Hostinger, and deploy the branch you want to run in production. If you are moving from another host, you can point your domain after deployment and migrate environment variables and build settings as needed.