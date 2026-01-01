Nestjs hosting
Deploy NestJS apps in minutes, not hours
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One simple price, no hidden fees
Host your NestJS apps with confidence on reliable infrastructure built for production. Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Production-ready hosting for NestJS
Deploy your NestJS app with a setup that fits how Node.js projects are built and shipped. Push your code, and Hostinger handles the runtime so controllers, services, and APIs are ready to run without extra server setup. Your project stays on infrastructure built for reliability, with room to handle traffic as it grows. That gives you less time spent on maintenance and more time shipping changes to your app.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Nestjs hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Nestjs hosting services.
What is NestJS hosting and why do I need it?
NestJS hosting is the environment where you deploy and run your NestJS app so it can accept real traffic over the internet. It matters because your app needs a managed Node.js runtime, process handling, and enough resources to stay online after deploy.
How is NestJS hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the server, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With our NestJS hosting, those pieces are handled for you, so you can deploy the app without setting up the whole server stack.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository to NestJS hosting?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and select the branch you want to deploy. After that, updates can be deployed from new pushes just like with a public repository.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees on NestJS hosting?
Plans include resource limits, so if your app grows beyond them, you may need to upgrade instead of paying surprise overage fees. If traffic spikes, the main constraint is your plan's CPU, memory, and app capacity.
How do I migrate a NestJS app from another host or from my local machine?
Push your NestJS project to GitHub or import the existing repo, then connect it to Hostinger and set the start command and environment variables. If you're moving from another host, copy your config and database settings first, then deploy the same codebase here.