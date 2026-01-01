Lovable hosting
Deploy apps built with Lovable in minutes
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
Fromâ‚±169/mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing, no hidden fees
Deploy the apps you build with Lovable on reliable infrastructure you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
â‚±169/mo
â‚±479
Get 48 months for â‚±8,112 (regular price â‚±22,992). Renews at â‚±439/mo.
5 Web Apps
50 websites
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Connector included
FREE
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, AI Builder
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
â‚±409/mo
â‚±1,159
Get 48 months for â‚±19,632 (regular price â‚±55,632). Renews at â‚±1,089/mo.
10 Web Apps
NEW
Unlimited websites
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of worldâ€™s fastest NVMe storage
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support â€“ 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
From Lovable build to live app
Take what you build in Lovable and move it to production without extra setup. Hostingerâ€™s Node.js hosting gives your app a clean path from prototype to live site, so you can push code and get your project running with minimal friction. Once itâ€™s deployed, your app runs on managed infrastructure built for reliability and steady performance. That means less time spent on server maintenance and more time shipping features your users can rely on.
Push your code. Weâ€™ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Lovable hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Lovable hosting services.
What is lovable hosting, and why do I need it for a Lovable app?
Lovable hosting means deploying the Node.js app you built with Lovable to a live server where users can access it. It matters because Lovable is for building the app, while hosting provides the runtime, uptime, and public access your app needs in production.
How is hosting a Lovable app different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js runtime, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, those server tasks are handled for you, so you can focus on the app you built in Lovable instead of server maintenance.
Can I deploy a Lovable project from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repository, and deploy the branch you want. Updates from that repo can then flow into your deployment without making the code public.
Does lovable hosting include traffic limits or overage fees?
Yes, each plan has resource limits, and if your app exceeds them you may need to upgrade. We do not charge hidden overage fees for surprise traffic spikes, but you should choose a plan that fits your expected usage.
How do I move a Lovable app from local development or another host to Hostinger?
Push your Lovable app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and deploy it. If you're moving from another host, you can usually reuse the same codebase and environment variables, so setup stays low-friction.